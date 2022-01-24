Texas State women’s basketball (8-11 overall, 3-4 Sun Belt) dropped consecutive games to the University of Texas at Arlington Mavericks (11-5 overall, 5-2 Sun Belt) after losing 72-65 Saturday afternoon.
A game that was close at the half suddenly got out-of-hand for the Bobcats when UTA went on a 21-9 run during to third quarter to turn a 30-28 deficit at halftime to a 49-39 lead with 03:05 left to play.
Despite the loss, senior forward Da’Nasia Hood, (21 PTS, 8-19 FGS, 5-7 FT, 15 REB, 3 STL, 1 AST) who recorded a career-high of 15 rebounds, still leads the Sun Belt Conference in points per game during conference games averaging 23. Senior guard Kennedy Taylor finished with a season-high of 12 assists and is second all-time in program history.
Both teams traded blows to begin the first quarter. UTA went into an early 2-3 zone, trying to make things difficult for the Bobcats offensively. A late free throw from Hood and a mid-range jumper from sophomore guard Sierra Dickson gave the ‘Cats a 15-11 lead entering the second quarter.
The Bobcats struggled offensively throughout the game, shooting 2-24 (8.3%) for the game along with 16 turnovers. The game remained relatively close throughout the first two quarters, as both teams continued trading buckets leading up until halftime.
“This game today was difficult from the standpoint that I felt the team really did have an understanding of what it was going to take to win.” Head Coach Zenarae Antoine said. “We had the opportunity to play this team twice this week. We did have time to watch the film and to make and discuss ways we can adjust. We definitely talked about UTA being a good third-quarter team and that's really where we struggled."
1 of 8
Texas State junior forward Lauryn Thompson (25) looks up at the basket before attempting a shot during a game against UT Arlington, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats lost 72-65.
Texas State senior guard Kennedy Taylor (3) dribbles around a Maverick defender to get to the basket during a game against UT Arlington, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats lost 72-65.
Texas State junior forward Lauryn Thompson (25) looks up at the basket before attempting a shot during a game against UT Arlington, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats lost 72-65.
Vanessa Buentello
Texas State senior guard Kennedy Taylor (3) attempts to shoot the ball over Maverick defenders during a game against UT Arlington, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats lost 72-65.
Vanessa Buentello
Texas State women's basketball head coach Zenarae Antoine talks strategy during a timeout during a game against UT Arlington, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats lost 72-65.
Vanessa Buentello
Texas State senior forward Da'Nasia Hood (32) attempts a jumper underneath the basket during a game against UT Arlington, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats lost 72-65.
Vanessa Buentello
Texas State senior guard Ja'Kayla Bowie (15) goes up for a basket during a game against UT Arlington, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats lost 72-65.
Vanessa Buentello
Texas State senior guard Kennedy Taylor (3) dribbles around a Maverick defender to get to the basket during a game against UT Arlington, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats lost 72-65.
Vanessa Buentello
Texas State senior guard Kennedy Taylor (3) dribbles through Maverick defense towards the basket during a game against UT Arlington, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats lost 72-65.
Vanessa Buentello
Texas State boxes out Mavericks defenders for the rebound during a game against UT Arlington, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats lost 72-65.
Vanessa Buentello
Texas State didn’t score its first bucket of the second half until the 06:35 mark after the Mavericks scored nine straight to take a 37-32 lead. Senior guard De’Sha Benjamin answered with a three-pointer followed by a fastbreak layup from senior guard Terryn Milton to stretch UTA’s lead to 10.a
The Mavericks never looked back. The lead eventually ballooned up to 16 with just under four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Texas State was able to bring the game within six with 00:26 remaining but was unable to complete the comeback.
Junior forward Starr Jacobs finished with a game-high 26 points. The 6-foot-2 forward also recorded eight rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Next up, Texas State will go on the road to face the Little Rock Trojans at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 27 at Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock. The game will air on ESPN+.
Journalism is an act of civic responsibility. We see our work as a public service that is necessary for a community to thrive because knowledge is empowering. If you enjoyed this story, please consider helping us "Defend the First Amendment" by donating today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.