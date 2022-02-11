Isiah Small, Mason Harrell and Caleb Asberry all had double-digit points as Texas State men's basketball (16-6 overall, 7-3 Sun Belt) defeated the University of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-11 overall, 5-7 Sun Belt) 82-73, Thursday night in Lafayette, Louisiana, moving the Bobcats into a second-place tie in the Sun Belt Conference standings with only five games left to play.
The Bobcats led the game for nearly 30 of the total 40 minutes against the Ragin’ Cajuns. Although the final score may not show it, the game was closer than meets the eye.
In the first half, the Bobcats started off with a 19-7 lead. Louisiana responded with a 17-1 run to take the lead. In the first half alone, there were six lead changes before the Bobcats were able to go on a 13-2 run to close out the half and bring them into the locker room up by five on Louisiana.
Coming out of the gate in the second half, the Bobcats went 7/16 from the field. The Ragin’ Cajuns took advantage of the Bobcats' slow start as they were able to take a 60-62 lead with 6:37 left in regulation. In this time, the Ragin’ Cajuns outscored the Bobcats 25-19.
Louisiana's lead wouldn’t last long as the Bobcat’s big three (Small, Harrell and Asberry) alone scored the final 22 points for Texas State while the Ragin’ Cajuns could only muster 11 more points in the game.
In the second half, Harrell grabbed 18 of his total 20 points. The 20 points from the senior guard were enough to lead the team in scoring. Harrell was also the leader of the night in assists with five.
As for the rest of the Bobcat’s big three, senior forward Small and senior guard Asberry combined for 31 points and 12 rebounds.
Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun redshirt-freshman forward Kobe Julien led all scorers with 22 points against the Bobcats.
The Bobcats look to continue the Sun Belt Conferences’ longest win streak (four) as they take the trip north to Monroe, Louisiana to take on the ULM Warhawks (13-12 overall, 5-8 Sun Belt), who have won three straight, at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Fant-Ewing Coliseum.
