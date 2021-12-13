Following the announcement of current City Manager Bert Lumbreras’ retirement, the San Marcos City Council was tasked with appointing an interim city manager while the city continues its search for a new full-time city manager.
The council unanimously voted to select Stephanie Reyes as San Marcos' interim city manager on Dec. 7. Reyes is a Texas State alumna who had previously served as assistant city manager. Reyes will begin her term as interim city manager on Feb. 1, 2022.
In response to the new Pick A Pet store within the city, the council discussed the sale and regulation of cats and dogs from pet stores, specifically the morality of stores that could be considered puppy mills.
Mayor Jane Hughson spoke to the council about acting carefully when considering closing businesses such as Pick A Pet that have already opened in San Marcos. She said she wants to know where the pets come from.
“I want to make sure that they’re getting their animals from, I’m just going to say responsible places which could include a shelter or others,” Hughson said.
The council later spoke on considering the approval to allocate $150,000 from the Human Services Grant and $849,120 from the City’s General Fund to nonprofit agencies such as the First Baptist Church NBC Outreach Ministry.
City Council also discussed a plan presented by the Planning and Zoning Committee to expand the bicycle paths within the city which would alter roadways and sidewalks to increase rider safety.
Several City Council members voiced support for the proposal. Councilmember Maxfield Baker said he hopes support for the cycling project comes from those who will benefit from it.
“I do hope that our bicycling community shows up loud and ready to kind of cheer us on for this to show that there is a very active bicycling group here in town and that they need this,” Baker said.
The San Marcos City Council meets virtually at 6 p.m. every first and third Tuesday of each month. For more information, visit the City Councilwebsite.
