At its April 18 meeting, San Marcos City Council voted on annexing land for the San Marcos Air, Rail and Transport (SMART) Terminal and zoning it as heavy industrial.
The SMART Terminal is planning to provide jobs. However many locals, such as former Council member Maxfield Baker raise concerns about the zoning change leading to the possibility of industrial accidents.
"Notably missing from there is what we do about train derailments. What do we do about toxic spills? Right?" Baker said.
Other concerns about the SMART Terminal included the cost the taxpayer would face for the annexation and zoning of the SMART Terminal land and the resources it would necessitate, such as an additional fire station, which could cost up to $12.2 million to build.
"The problem I have [is] I don't want to give this burden to my taxpayers. They just can't afford it now. Their taxes are too high now and us to annex other property," council member Saul Gonzales said.
Councilmember Jude Prather raised concerns about the SMART Terminal development and its impact on San Marcos' natural beauty.
"The third area of concern of mine was the environmental costs and impacts. San Marcos is a very special community that really appreciates the nature we've been blessed with," Prather said.
The vote on the zoning was postponed to the July 3 meeting with a 4-3 vote so that the original development agreement could be discussed again.
The council unanimously approved resolutions 2023-80r and 2023-81 that allotted over $5.5 million to purchase vehicles and equipment for the Electric-Utilities Department.
The vote to annex passed 4-3.
The San Marcos City Council meets at 6 p.m. every first and third Tuesday of each month. For more information, visit the City Council website.
