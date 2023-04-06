At its April 4 meeting, San Marcos City Council discussed the San Marcos Air, Rail and Transport (SMART) terminal and the previous fiscal year’s results.
San Marcos residents took to the podium during the public forum to discuss the SMART terminal. This construction would have the terminal take up 200 acres near Highway 80 and the Union Pacific Railroad Tracks.
While the SMART terminal could provide jobs, many locals, including resident Ramona Brown, fear the environmental repercussions.
“I heard that San Marcos cared about their people and sacred rivers,” Brown said. “Is the city silencing people in favor of jobs and industry?”
Resident Anna Juarez said the community should question where the money comes from.
“Why is the original 900-acre SMART terminal not good enough?” Juarez said. “We must not assume that economic developments automatically benefit us.”
Council members discussed the last fiscal year as well. The Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) had a clean audit for the City of San Marcos and a presentation showed that the city had received more revenue than it had given.
The council discussed and voted on 2023-31. This would allow for rezoning 42.51 acres near McCarty Lane, Leah Avenue and the San Marcos Conference Center. With this rezoning, the area would be permitted for light industrial use. These would allow businesses like printing, maintenance shops and metalwork.
Mayor Jane Hughson said that while the zoning would be a good idea, it would obstruct the conference center as traffic and noise would impede guest satisfaction.
“The truck traffic and noise is of concern. I worry about the light industrial businesses impacting the convention center,” Hughson said. “My concerns wouldn’t be very different if it was heavy industrial.”
Council member Mark Gleason also voted against the zoning.
“My concern is the view itself,” Gleason said. “I worry about the ramifications to the convention center as it’s our investment.”
Jude Prather, the sixth council member, said he would like to hear from the industrial applicants after some review.
“I want to give them the most options and paths to get something in that spot where all parties can agree too,” Prather said.
The council voted against the construction 5-2.
San Marcos City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday of each month. For more information, visit the City Council website.
