At its first meeting of 2022, the San Marcos City Council approved the expansion of powers for the animal shelter advisory committee.
The approval comes as a response to the commercial sale of pets within San Marcos and the controversial opening of a Pick-a-Pet store in the city. Despite council member Shane Scott's motion to postpone the item, the approval passed 6-1.
Regarding the protection of animals in San Marcos, Mayor Jane Hughson is looking for more community involvement in animal shelters and advocacy. The council plans to continue the discussion of animal protection and the animal shelter advisory committee in future meetings.
“My goal is for us to come up with ways to educate and engage the community regarding animal services, this includes working with the animal advocates,” Hughson said.
The council also approved the expansion of additional bicycle lanes toward the city’s transportation master plan. Old Ranch Road 12 will have a protected bike lane, Barns Drive will have a buffered bike lane and Monterrey Oak will have a buffered bike lane as well.
“We are building more bike infrastructure, so more people use it and stop relying on fossil fuels and cars,” Councilmember Maxfield Baker said. “We're transforming our community to not only be more bike-friendly but also to be safer for drivers and cyclists.”
During the meeting’s executive session, the council received a briefing on the pending lawsuit against San Marcos law enforcement. The lawsuit claims the City of San Marcos violated the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 when it refused to provide a safety escort to a Biden campaign bus in October of 2020.
According to the lawsuit, the bus was harassed by multiple supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Additionally, police failed to respond to the 9-1-1 calls that asked for a safety escort. Multiple members of law enforcement are involved in the lawsuit including Chase Stapp, the former interim chief of police.
The San Marcos City Council meets at 6 p.m. every first and third Tuesday of each month. For more information, visit the City Council website.
