The City of San Marcos has issued a boil water notice for certain areas of the city after a major water main break occurred and caused a drop in system pressures on June 14.
The boil water notice applies to addresses on the following streets: Longcope Loop, Philo Street, Turkey Hollow Circle, Reimer Avenue, James Street, Dees Street, Suttles Avenue, Laurel Hill Road, Willow Creek Circle, Rolling Oaks, Cedar Park, Corrie Court, Oak Haven, Mountain Drive, Stagecoach, Mountainview Drive, Missy Lane, Snyder Hill, Colleen Court, Willow Ridge and Ridge Crest.
As a precautionary measure, the city encourages residents to boil water prior to consumption until water service is restored. In a statement, the city says the notice does not mean water is contaminated, but that there is a chance of contamination due to low pressure in the main lines.
Results from a water quality tests are expected by 5 p.m. June 15. No further precautionary measures will be needed once results are received, unless the advisory is extended.
For more information or questions about the boil water notice, contact the Water/Wastewater Utilities office at 512-393-8010.
