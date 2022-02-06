During its Feb. 1 meeting, Hays County Commissioners Court adopted a proclamation recognizing February as Black history month, dating violence prevention month and spay/neuter awareness month.
Pastor Jonafa Banbury, secretary of the Dunbar Heritage Association, expressed her excitement for the recognition of Black history and culture in San Marcos this month.
“We just invite the community to celebrate Black history because Black history is American history. We want to share information as well as share our culture, our history and our traditions with the community," Banbury said.
Executive Director of the Hays-Caldwell Women's Center (HCWC) Melissa Rodriguez spoke on behalf of the adopted proclamation for dating violence awareness and prevention month and thanked the court for its continued support.
“Prevention work is a long-term investment, and we don’t always see the outcomes, but it’s definitely the mission and the work that we’re trying to do by ending violence within the communities we serve," Rodriguez said. "I appreciate the support we’ve received from the county and this community.”
The court also allotted time for a statement from Sherri Boyett, a Hays County animal advocate, where she spoke about how the spay/neuter initiative is to protect animals from kill shelters. She also discussed Pets Prevent a Litter (PALS), a nonprofit organization that seeks to end pet over-population.
“PALS has a pet food program and a trap, neuter, return (TNR) program where the idea is to fix them and return them to their food source. Otherwise, they’ll keep reproducing,” Boyett said.
The Commissioners Court also authorized the Hays County Sheriff’s office to use $90,000 dollars of salary savings to order training ammunition as well as amend any budgets.
While some residents were concerned that so much money was necessary despite most ammunition being relatively low-priced, Commissioner Walt Smith explained that the large budget ensures that the legally required, more expensive equipment can be purchased.
“They use military and law enforcement grade bullets that are not your average ball ammunition," Smith said. "It is just over one dollar a round, because ammo prices are up nationwide, and they have to use that ammunition for certification.”
The court also went over standing agenda items, such as the current inmate population and costs associated. Judge Ruben Becerra disclosed that Hays County is holding and paying for six state inmates, despite them being convicted by the state of Texas.
“Our current capacity by jail standards is 368 but at a daily rate, the jail had 632 in January with a highest of 641. The estimated cost for outsourcing inmates this week as well was $91,999.” Becerra said.
For more information on the Hays County Commissioners Court, visit its website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.