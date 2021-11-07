At its Nov. 2 meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court heard a presentation from the Redistricting Advisory Commission regarding proposals for redistricting the commissioners' precincts.
Commissioners were presented with two maps with proposed changes by Hays County Democratic Party Chair Mark Trahan and Republican Party Chair Bob Parks. These maps suggested changes in cities such as Buda, Kyle, San Marcos, Wimberley, Dripping Springs and a few others.
"Of U.S. counties with a population of 100,000 or more, Hays County was the fastest growing from 2010 to 2020 with a 53% growth according to U.S. Census data," Trahan said. "As redistricting happens every two years, there was clearly a need to balance population growth among precincts across the county ... the county clearly showed a need to move population from Precinct 2 to Precinct 3 as Precinct 2 was significantly overpopulated while Precinct 3 was underpopulated ... Precinct 1 was nearly perfect and Precinct 4 numbers were also close to balance."
Both Trahan and Parks mentioned factors contributing to the map such as minority and majority communities. The commissioners voiced their concerns after the presentations. Commissioner of Precinct 2, Mike Jones, expressed his dislike for the map presented by each party chair.
"To be honest, I hate both maps," Jones said. "But if you told me to draw a map, I'd hate the map that I drew too. To lose 13,000 people out of my precinct is really hard. I [have] deep roots in both Buda and Kyle, I've always thought of myself as representing those two areas. Both of these maps are hard to take."
Throughout the course of these presentations, the commissioners continuously praised members of the committee for the work they were presenting. Committee members were asked to stand while Judge Ruben Becerra acknowledged them for their effort and dedication.
No concrete decisions were made regarding redistricting after the presentations.
The court also adopted a proclamation observing the first Saturday of every month as Harvey E. Miller Day of Service.
Miller was described as a trailblazer, community-builder and Civil Rights hero in the proclamation. The proclamation also called upon Hays County citizens to recognize Miller's contributions to the community and honor him by, in turn, serving the community.
"I truly miss Harvey coming into our Commissioners Court as he would do every so often," Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe said. "He was really a joy to have and to know. I'm glad I was able to know him and just happy that we are able to recognize him in this small manner."
Commissioner Lon Shell also said a few words in remembrance of Miller.
"I'm glad I got to know him," Shell said. "I got to know him when I was in the county judge's office. He would come in a few times a year; he was a fascinating man to know. I think this is a great honor for him and his family."
Later in the meeting, Leia Boggs was appointed as reserve deputy constable, and Travis Bertram was appointed as deputy constable in the Hays County Constable Precinct 1. The two were sworn in during the court session with their families present. These appointments went into effect immediately,
For more information on the Hays County Commissioners Court, visit its website.
