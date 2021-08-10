To pay respects to Judge Bert Cobb, M.D., the recently passed and former Hays County court judge, the Hays County Commissioners Court held a moment of silence at its Aug. 10 meeting, followed by hosting the first of three county budget workshops.
In 2017, Judge Cobb announced he had been diagnosed with Leukemia. He retired from his position in 2018 after serving two terms as county judge. Cobb passed away on Aug. 4.
"I just want to give my sincere and deepest condolences to the entire Cobb family," Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe says. "I really believe that Judge Cobb's care and compassion followed him from his practice of being a doctor to becoming a county judge. I remember the times when he would sit with me and discuss healthcare issues; that was really important to me, and I just appreciated the time that he gave me to just teach me and help me to understand better the needs of our county."
Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra also held his first public workshop for his proposed budget of $292,901,584 for the fiscal year of 2022. If approved, the budget will decrease the county budget tax rate to .3867, the lowest county tax rate since 1990.
Becerra's proposed budget aims to cover costs of various county offices, precincts, healthcare facilities and job positions for the 2022 fiscal year. During the workshop, Precinct 1 San Marcos Constable David Peterson expressed that the budget should include funding to hire more bailiffs for court security in the county's cities. Wimberley Precinct 3 Constable Don Montague asked for the budget to include two additional officers, three replacement vehicles and work equipment.
The next public workshop for the proposed budget will take place at 11 a.m. on Aug. 17 during the next Commissioners Court meeting.
Commissioners also accepted a $10,000 contribution on behalf of the Hays County Child Protective Board, called for a public hearing to take place Aug. 24 to declare a 20-mph speed limit on Eastern Road in Wimberley and approved the intersection of Old Bastrop Highway and Center Point Road to be changed to a four-way stop.
$300,000 was approved for the execution of a contract with the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) for activities concerning the Public Health Workforce Grant Program. Funds will be dedicated to community outreach and programs that educate citizens on immunization, flu season, vaccinations, diabetes and other medical concerns.
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets every Tuesday at 9 a.m. For more information visit its website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.