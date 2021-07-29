At its July 27 meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court adopted a proclamation declaring August 2021 as National Immunization Awareness Month.
The council believes the presence of an immunization awareness month permits children, adolescents and adults the education and resources needed to safely receive available vaccinations. The council accepted the proclamation, and Eric Schneider, Hays County epidemiologist, provided more information to the commissioners on the county health department's promise to vaccinate children 12 years and older for free, even if they are uninsured.
“Anyone 12 years of age and up can do their part in helping slow down the spread of COVID-19 by becoming fully vaccinated,” Schneider says. “In order to assist our community and getting every child fully vaccinated, the Hays County Local Health Department partnered with the Live Oak Health Partners Community Clinic to provide free vaccines to children uninsured or underinsured for the week of August 9 through August 13 at our office at 401 Broadway Street in San Marcos."
Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe and Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra thanked the local health department for its work, reminding health officials that the county appreciates the department for the role it has played this past year.
“We've seen a year long uptick of use of our health department and any chance we have to say, 'Thank you for what you are doing, and thank you for everything you continue to do,' I'm so grateful to be a part of it and take it,” Becerra says.
After an executive session, the commissioners authorized Becerra to execute an economic development agreement between the county and Costco Wholesale Corporation.
The Costco facility will be located in Kyle and will open in 2022. Becerra says the addition of Costco is a beneficial attribute to the county.
"This we've just approved is a significant contribution to our community in the form of jobs, in the form of salaries," Becerra says. "It is an amazing opportunity for the residents of Hays County and the entire corridor to have one more magnificent employer to call home."
The commissioners decided to continue the funding agreement between Hays County and the Greater San Marcos Economic Development Council. The decision was based on the consideration of county size and the county's future economic growth. Commissioner Walt Smith explains welcoming organizations like Greater San Marcos allows the county to build relationships with other businesses that consider moving to the area.
“In my precinct, where we're seeing the cost of living raised so much throughout the county, I think it's pursuant to us to try to get better, higher-paying jobs here. The only way to do this, I'm not going to say incentivize, but is to recruit these businesses into our communities,” Smith says.
Due to capacity worries at the Hays County Jail, the commissioners authorized an Interlocal Cooperation Agreement between Hays County, Red River County Jail and San Jacinto County Jail for jail services, including relocating Hays County inmates to other jails when the Hays County jail reaches maximum capacity. It will cost $40 a day at San Jacinto and $50 a day at Red River to take in inmates.
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets every Tuesday at 9 a.m. For more information visit its website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.