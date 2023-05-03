At its April 25 meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court recognized Therapy Animal Day, National Preservation History Month and voted to approve funds for Fire Marshall Division offices.
The court proclaimed April 30 as Therapy Animal Day in Hays County to give credit to all the animals who serve their owners with regard to mental health.
The proclamation read: “Therapy animal teams in Hays County play an essential role in improving human health and well-being through the human-animal bond… [Hays County Commissioners Court] encourages our citizens to celebrate our therapy animals and their human handlers.”
Commissioner Lon Shell said this is a positive addition to the community and encourages citizens to appreciate their animals.
“This court has invested a lot in animal welfare and thought it would be nice to recognize these animals that serve our community,” Shell said.
The National Trust for Historic Preservation established its first National Preservation Week in 1973 through the passage of a Joint Congressional Resolution.
The theme for this year’s National Preservation History Month is “People Saving Places.” It is a recognition of organizations and individuals preserving important places in Hays County.
Hays County has restored several historic buildings including Hays County Courthouse, the Kyle Log House, the 1884 Hays County Jail and elected historic cemeteries.
The court proclaimed May 2023 as National Preservation History Month.
Judge Ruben Becerra said the proclamation was all-inclusive and National Preservation History Months is well-spirited.
“I know there’s been many volunteers that have helped in the preservation of these wonderful places in Hays County,” Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe said. “We want to thank everybody who has had a hand in that.”
The court also authorized the Office of Emergency Services, Fire Marshall Division to utilize $10,000 in donated funds to build out offices at the Yarrington Building, purchase personal protective uniforms for personnel to wear at fire scenes, purchase promotional items for community education and outreach and amend the budget accordingly.
The Estate of Franklin Sears donated the money on October 25, 2022.
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 9 a.m. on select Tuesdays each month. For more information, visit its website.
