The Hays County Commissioners Court approved a proclamation declaring Jan. 17 Martin Luther King Jr. Day and recognized upcoming celebrations by the Dunbar Heritage Association at its Jan. 6 meeting.
"The purpose of this holiday is to encourage all Americans to fulfill Martin Luther King's vision of freedom, equality and opportunity for all," the proclamation said.
The Dunbar Heritage Association will host celebrations Jan. 15-17 for the 20th year in a row. The celebrations will begin with a kid’s event on the 15th. Parents must register their children on Eventbrite. More information can be found at the Dunbar Heritage Association's website.
On Jan. 16, the first annual Common Unity Celebration will take place from 4-7 p.m. on the Courthouse lawn. The commissioners are working to include a table providing COVID-19 rapid tests and masks for those in attendance.
A march through downtown San Marcos will take place on Jan. 17, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with a wreath laying ceremony at the LBJ and MLK crossroads memorial. It will close with programming at the Paul Laurence Dunbar Park and Recreation Center. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Dunbar Heritage Association asks that those who wish to participate in the march register online.
The commissioners also voted to purchase emocha Mobile Health Inc. Directly Observed Therapy (DOT) software for the department of health's tuberculosis program. The technology will cost $8,100 and allow patients better access to staff and services.
All patients must be observed by Amy Wolf, the tuberculosis case manager, communicable disease coordinator and only registered nurse for the program.
"The patients will have the ability to take their medication through a video and upload the video for her to see. She has to currently go to their homes and visually see them take the medication," District Clerk Beverly Crumley said. "It's going to cut down on some time and inconveniences for the patients.”
Commissioners also voted to implement in-car and body-worn camera systems for district court, sheriff’s offices and constables one, two and three. Commissioners expect the equipment to be delivered between March and April 2022.
A motion allowing commissioners to complete online training toward 16 of their required hours was also approved. While commissioners will still be able to attend training in person, they will have the option to complete some courses online if needed.
Before going into executive session, Judge Ruben Becerra read an update on the Hays County inmate population sent by the sheriff's office. While the Hay's County Jail's recommended capacity is 368, its daily average in December was 605.
The estimated cost for outsourcing inmates was $90,595 during the week of Jan. 3. The county also holds 31 "paper inmates" who have been to court and are now considered inmates of the State of Texas but are still paid for by the county.
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets every Tuesday at 9 a.m. For more information visit its website.
