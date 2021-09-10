In its Sept. 7 meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court adopted a proclamation recognizing Texas State during National Hispanic-Serving Institutions Week.
Texas State has been a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) since 2012 and is approaching its 10th year anniversary as an HSI. The proclamation recognizes the university's celebration which will run from Sept. 13-19.
“I want to say thank you to the commissioners and Judge Becerra for this honor,” Texas State Advisory Council member Gilma Martinez said. “I’ve been working with a wonderful committee and we’re so happy to be celebrating Texas State’s 10th year anniversary this year. It’s going to be a year-long celebration. The whole community is invited to our many events. We’re very proud that we’ve become an HSI 10 years ago and we want to continue that pride. We appreciate all your support in supporting our institution at Texas State.”
Along with the HSI proclamation, the commissioners adopted a proclamation that declares September 2021 as Hunger Action Month in Hays County.
The proclamation calls for community members to take action by either donating or volunteering at local food banks. Jamie Lee Case, Hays County Food Bank president, took to the podium to thank the court and community members for all of their efforts.
“On behalf of my fellow board members … we wanted to thank you so much and also our great staff … we couldn’t do this without our community,” Case said.
The court also approved a $7 increase of the county’s daily care rate per-inmate. This change follows the amendment of the Interlocal Cooperation Agreement between Hays County and Blanco County. The agreement allows Hays County inmates to be transferred to Blanco County when the county jail lacks space.
The initial rate for the housing and care of inmates was $45 per inmate. Starting Oct. 1, the rate will increase to $52 per inmate.
During public comment, a resident objected the price increase and expressed the court should move to create a larger county jail instead.
“You knew we were going to need a bigger jail. You failed to even put it before the voters to let them decide … once again," the resident said. "[It’s a] slippery path to paying much more than what it would’ve cost us to house inmates here, had you all just put before the voters to build a bigger jail, which you knew we needed.”
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets every Tuesday at 9 a.m. For more information visit its website.
