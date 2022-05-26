During its May 24 meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court met to address the addition of a Public Defenders Office (PDO) in Hays County as part of an agenda of over 65 items.
The Court first approved specifications and authorized purchasing to solicit for RFP 2022-P04 Public Defenders Office in November of 2021. After months of efficient work, the court voted to continue the efforts in hopes of the completion and execution of the office.
With the criminal courts overcrowded in Hays County, Judge Ruben Becerra expressed the need and urgency for the addition of a local PDO. He believes this would not only help with the backlogging but also enable a speedier process for cases.
The PDO would expedite the legal process by allowing cases to be heard and represented by legal attorneys. This would give defendants a sooner court date so that they spend less time waiting for their hearing in jail.
"None of us on this court are saying 'soft on crime,' what we want is access," Becerra said. "Justice delayed is justice denied; this is a machine to help our system that is really overloaded."
According to Becerra, daily operation of the Hays County jail costs $15,000. Funding comes from local taxpayers' dollars, so Becerra's goal is to invest in different ways to help move the process along.
The PDO will provide multiple services, such as defense attorneys to provide traditional indigent defense and civil attorneys to address family law, housing and immigration, with the ultimate goal of balancing the scales of justice.
"We're going to use a whole lot less to create a public defenders office to help your neighbor either become a state inmate or going back to work," Becerra said.
Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe, who is one of the main commissioners working on the creation of the PDO, stated that most of the hiring prospects are from Texas. She believes their backgrounds will provide beneficial insight.
"60% of their team of the 23 were born here and raised in Texas from childhood. 18 of the 23 team members have lived in Texas for at least five years. 96% of the team has family in Texas," said Ingalsbe. "That was something extremely important to us because we know, operating something here or in New York or Detroit or wherever is going to be different, and I truly believe that they're going to do the right thing here."
However, before a 5-0 vote passing the continuation of work on the creation of the PDO, Commissioner Walt Smith asked fellow commissioners to consider other aspects of the justice system in Hays County.
"If we're going to spend millions of dollars on a PDO, what should we consider to ensure that on the other side of that equation, for our victim services officers, for our mental health officers who respond to scenes to try to help these individuals," Smith said. "What are we doing on that side to try to better assess the situation?"
Becerra thanked the commissioners' tireless work, efforts and comments made during discussion on this item and then moved onto others within the agenda.
The court also accepted multiple grants and contributions from several entities hoping to help the community flourish.
A $5,000 contribution was accepted on behalf of the Hays County Child Protective Board (HCCPB). The court also received a grant of $3,000 from the San Marcos Lion's Club, as well as a $500 one-time contribution from the Fulton's. The HCCPB will use these grants and contributions for to purchase basic clothing, increase public awareness of child abuse and more.
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 9 a.m. on select Tuesdays each month. For more information, visit hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/.
