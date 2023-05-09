ASU

Cadet Austin Salyer’s urn on display during a celebration of life ceremony hosted by the Texas State Army ROTC and the Military Science Department, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Performing Art Center’s Recital Hall. Salyer was killed on Sept. 16 after negligent gunfire struck through his room at The Lyndon apartments in San Marcos. He was a junior studying criminal justice and military science at Texas State. 

On Sept. 16, 2021, 20-year-old Texas State student Austin Salyer was shot through the wall by his neighbor Gabriel Brown, in his San Marcos apartment while in bed

Brown turned himself in and was indicted on criminally negligent homicide, but was not arrested. At first, he was sentenced to 180 days in jail but less than a month later was changed to 90 days

He will serve the sentence over five years, reporting to jail for nine days during Salyer’s birthday and another nine on the date of the shooting. 

For more information and updates on the court case, visit the Hays County Criminal Case Records.

