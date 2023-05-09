On Sept. 16, 2021, 20-year-old Texas State student Austin Salyer was shot through the wall by his neighbor Gabriel Brown, in his San Marcos apartment while in bed.
Brown turned himself in and was indicted on criminally negligent homicide, but was not arrested. At first, he was sentenced to 180 days in jail but less than a month later was changed to 90 days.
He will serve the sentence over five years, reporting to jail for nine days during Salyer’s birthday and another nine on the date of the shooting.
For more information and updates on the court case, visit the Hays County Criminal Case Records.
