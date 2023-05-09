Cadet Austin Salyer’s urn on display during a celebration of life ceremony hosted by the Texas State Army ROTC and the Military Science Department, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Performing Art Center’s Recital Hall. Salyer was killed on Sept. 16 after negligent gunfire struck through his room at The Lyndon apartments in San Marcos. He was a junior studying criminal justice and military science at Texas State.