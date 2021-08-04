20190907_2239 (1)-min

Texas State Bobcat fans cheer for the team after Bobcat wide receiver Caleb Twyford scores the first touchdown of the game against the Wyoming Cowboys, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Bobcat Stadium.

 Kate Connors

According to an email from President Denise Trauth, Don Coryell, executive senior associate athletics director - external operations, will officially take over as the next Director of Athletics on Sept. 1.

As announced on April 29, current Director of Athletics Larry Teis will step down on Aug. 31. 

Coryell was originally slated to become the Interim Director of Athletics, but Trauth stated in her email that after extra consideration, he was the right fit.

“I have received excellent feedback, both internally and externally, about Mr. Coryell’s tremendous work ethic, extensive experience, and servant leadership style,” Trauth says. “I have personally observed his commitment to supporting our student-athletes in reaching their full potential in academics and in their physical and mental well-being. He is dedicated to supporting our coaches, and is already developing plans to achieve athletic excellence for all our sports; create an exciting and fun atmosphere for our students, fans, and alumni at all athletic events; and strengthen relationships with donors, fans, and our university community.”

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as more information becomes available.

 

