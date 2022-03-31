Dr. Kelly R. Damphousse has been selected as the sole finalist for the next president of Texas State University following a six-month national search.
Damphousse currently serves as the chancellor and CEO of Arkansas State University. If confirmed by the Texas State University System Board of Regents, Damphousse will assume his position of university president on July 1.
“As a first-generation college student, I am humbled to be considered for the presidency of such an accomplished university,” Damphousse said in a press release. “To be able to build on the tremendous trajectory that President Trauth has established would be a great honor.”
Before his time at Arkansas State, Damphousse held various roles at the University of Oklahoma including associate dean, interim dean and dean of the College of Arts and Science, from 2004 thru 2017. From 2012 thru 2017, he was also the faculty athletics representative at OU.
Prior to roles at OU, Damphousse was an assistant professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and at Sam Houston State University.
Damphousse is a Ph.D. graduate from Texas A&M University and the first in his family to attend college. He grew up in in Northern Canada, where in 1982, he earned an associate degree in law enforcement at Lethbridge Community College. He later received his bachelor's degree in criminal justice with a specialization in law enforcement and political science at Sam Houston State University.
Current university president Denise Trauth will officially retire from her role on June 30. In an email to students, faculty and staff, Trauth congratulated Damphousse and expressed her support for his selection.
"With his impressive credentials and experience, Dr. Damphousse is the right choice to take Texas State forward," Trauth said in the email. "This is an exciting day for our Bobcat community and the future of our university!"
For more information about Damphousse, visit his online biography at Arkansas State University. Damphousse is also active on Twitter and Instagram.
