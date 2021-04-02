At their March 31 meeting, Texas State Faculty Senate members discussed a number of curriculum proposals reviewed by the university curriculum committee (UCC).
While the proposals had been previously approved by the UCC, it is required that senators review and approve the proposals as well.
The proposals for minors included dance from the College of Fine Arts and Communication and the Department of Theater and Dance, sustainability studies from the College of Liberal Arts and the Department of Sociology and Chinese from the College of Liberal Arts and the Department of Rural Languages.
All three minors were approved by the senate.
The senate also approved the deletion of the software engineering master’s, both thesis and non-thesis options, from the College of Science and Engineering.
Because less than 15 students graduated from the software engineering master’s program over a five-year period, the College of Science and Engineering requested to delete the major and instead replace the program with a concentration in the same area.
