At its Oct. 27 meeting, Faculty Senate received a presentation for a new professional interactive site to replace the training and development tab within the SAP portal. The Senate also debated the creation of a cyber-harassment policy.
Success Factors Learning is a site designed for Texas State employees through the Office of Human Resources. The site gives employees the chance to complete courses, such as allies training, compliance training, campus safety and risk prevention, LinkedIn Learning and more.
It grants employees the opportunity to pursue professional development, and expand their knowledge by taking interactive, virtual or in-person, courses. The site works with multiple browsers and is mobile compatible. Employees can take training courses within the site while also receiving and saving their certificates on the website.
The website has officially launched and was presented to Faculty Senate to encourage employee usage.
An Academic Freedom Committee member later spoke with the Senate about possibly pursuing a university cyber harassment policy. Due to the increase in online presence involving students and faculty, the readdressing of a cyber harassment policy has been questioned to protect the university community and hold accountability.
However, the committee member presented Faculty Senate with an option to either create a new separate policy or add on a tier to the civility policy. Senate members debated if introducing a cyber harassment policy was deemed important enough to introduce a new policy independently or should be changed and added on to part of another policy.
The Senate plans to decide at its next meeting.
The Senate also took a moment to conjure up questions for its President’s Academic Advisory Group meeting on Nov. 10. The Senate decided campus safety is a topic it undoubtedly wanted to discuss.
