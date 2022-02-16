National signing day is officially over for the 2022 cycle, and Texas State football added 13 new additions to its 2022 roster.
The 2022 Bobcat football recruiting class was ranked 133 nationally and the ninth best class in the Sun Belt Conference by 247sports.
Texas State Head Football Coach Jake Spavital said he is excited to welcome the new additions to the team and looks forward to adding more as the team progresses through the remainder of the offseason.
“We set out to sign mentally and physically tough players with size and speed that want to work every day to make themselves and everyone around them better," Spavital said.
Last season, the Bobcats hit the transfer portal hard with 19 transfers in the 2021 class. This year is no different as Texas State added 10 players through the portal this year.
These additions include junior wide receiver Demarcus Gregory from the University of South Florida. During his time with the Bulls, Gregory saw playing time in 12 games where he had 11 receptions for 169 yards and a touchdown.
Sophomore running back Joshua Berry from Blinn College, who played in seven games and accumulated over 700 yards with six rushing touchdowns, was added to the team too.
Texas State added depth to its linebacker core with inside linebacker, CJ Williams, who had 36 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss last season at Mississippi Gulf Coast.
The Bobcats picked up a couple of defensive backs from the portal with junior cornerback Peter Kemeni from Ohio University and freshman defensive back AJ Edwards from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. During his time with Ohio, Kemeni picked up 13 tackles and one pass breakup. Edwards is credited with three tackles and one interception during his time with the Bulldogs.
Texas State also added veteran experience to its offensive and defensive line with junior offensive line Evan Lovell and freshman defensive tackle Dominique Ratcliff. Lovell started two seasons at the University of Rhode Island and was a part of an offensive line that helped the Rams average 133.6 rushing yards per game in the 2021 season. Ratcliff appeared in one game with the Ragin’ Cajuns and is credited with one tackle.
Senior offensive lineman Richard West from Texas A&M Commerce will also join the roster. West played in 29 career games throughout his time as a lion.
Another addition from a Sun Belt Conference team was tight end Donavon Johnson from Coastal Carolina who appeared in two games with the Chanticleers.
Texas State could look different under center next season as the Bobcats added two new quarterback transfers with the additions of sophomore Dillon Markiewicz and sophomore Layne Hatcher. Markiewicz appeared in two games with Syracuse University. Hatcher was the starter for Arkansas State for two seasons, where he received the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year in 2019.
Although Texas State relied heavily on the transfer portal, the Bobcats still inked two high school recruits: David Hensley, offensive lineman from Birdville High School in North Richland Hills, Texas, and Bernock Iya, defensive back from Azle High School in Azle, Texas.
Hensley was a District 4-5A First-Team Selection at Birdville High School and Iya had 31 tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble during his senior year at Azle high school.
