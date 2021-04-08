Texas State football canceled its April 8-9 practices to rest players suffering from minor injuries and illnesses, according to an April 8 announcement from the university.
Head Coach Jakes Spavital says the team’s flexible spring schedule will allow it to utilize the time off to “ensure the safety" of its players.
“We wanted to rest some soft tissue injuries and allow some players who have the flu and a stomach virus to return to practice healthy next week,” Spavital says. “In addition, we are taking some extra precautions, according to CDC COVID guidelines.”
Spavital also took time to point out that the team was following the same COVID protocols it did during the fall season.
“We are testing all team personnel twice a week, and if someone tests positive, we isolate them and follow contact tracing protocol,” Spavital says. “These are the same procedures that proved successful for us last fall. Anyone else attending practice outside team personnel wears a mask and socially distances themselves from team members.”
The team will return to regular team functions on April 12 and continue spring practice on April 13.
