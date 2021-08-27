Texas State men’s basketball will add former guard Donte Mathis to its coaching staff, according to an Aug. 27 announcement.
From 1995-99, Mathis lettered all four seasons and made the All-Southland Conference team three times. As a senior in 1999, he was named the Southland Conference Player of Year while also leading the Bobcats to win the Southland Conference Championship.
Mathis has the fourth-most points (1,622) and steals (161) in program history. In 2020, he was into the school’s Athletic Alumni T-Association Hall of Honor.
Mathis went on to play 13 years of professional basketball in Europe.
As for Mathis’ coaching career, last season he was coaching high school basketball at Brentwood Christian School in Austin, Texas. Before that, he was the head coach at Texas Christian School in Houston, Texas, where he led the team to the 2019 Texas Christian Athletic League 6A State Championship.
Head Coach Terrence Johnson says Mathis’ connection to high school and Amateur Athletic Union talent throughout the state will help the Bobcats recruiting efforts.
"Donte is a basketball enthusiast and a student of the game,” Johnson says. “His strong relationships throughout the state of Texas will help us attract more instate talent and build a deeper rapport with the high school and AAU community. We are happy to welcome Donte back home. The Bobcats got one day better today."
As for Mathis, he is happy to return to his alma mater in hopes of passing on his knowledge to the next generation of Bobcats.
"All I can say is that it feels great to be back home," Mathis says. "I left my parents' house years ago as a teenager with a dream and work ethic. This university gave me the chance to embark on a lifelong dream that I am now blessed to be able to come back and share what was poured into us. “
