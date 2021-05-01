Former Texas State wide receiver/return specialist Jeremiah Haydel has signed to the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent.
As a senior in 2020, Haydel caught 40 passes for 408 yards and four touchdowns. One of those touchdowns, a heavily contested one-handed grab against Southern Methodist on Sept. 5, 2020, was featured on SportCenter’s Top 10.
Haydel also amassed 479 kick return yards and 208 punt return yards as a senior. His 91-yard punt return touchdown against the University of Texas at San Antonio on Sept. 12, 2020 was the longest punt return this season in the nation.
He was named to the 2020 All-Sun Belt Conference Second-Team as both a return specialist and all-purpose player.
