At its Nov. 9 meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court adopted a new redistricting map for the justice of the peace and commissioners’ precincts within Hays County. The new redistricting was met with both support and concern from citizens speaking to the court but was later approved after the meeting.
The new redistricting will affect voting within Hays County and is intended to accurately represent the changing populations and growing diversity within the county. Hays County was one of the largest growing counties in the nation between 2010 and 2020 with 56% growth according to U.S. Census data.
Redistricting happens every two years and is a standard procedure within Hays County. In order to balance population growth among precincts across the county's populations, some precincts were moved to others.
Hays County Commissioners Court later went on to proclaim Nov. 8–12 as National First-Generation week honoring Texas State’s first-generation students.
Texas State is one of the largest first-generation universities in the U.S. with 44% of the student body being a first-generation student; the national average is 33%. National First-Generation Week celebrates all students in any degree program whose parents did not complete a four-year college education.
The recognition of National First-Generation Week also celebrates the signing of the Higher Education Act by Texas State alumnus Lyndon B. Johnson on Texas State’s campus. The bill was signed on Nov. 8, 1965, and helped provide financial assistance to students continuing their education at university.
According to Judge Ruben Becerra acknowledging first-generation students honors the students who are willing to change a pattern in their lives and pursue higher education.
“I think that’s a very good proclamation honestly what more can you say about folks getting an education and changing a pattern,” Becerra said.
Two grant applications of the amount of $150,000 and $300,000 were also ratified to assist the Texas Veterans Commission
The Texas Veterans Commission works to aid and advocate for Texas veterans to improve their quality of life. The grant applications for Veteran Service County were granted $150,000 and Veterans Court Treatment Program received $300,000.
The funds granted will go toward the two programs' services.
For more information on the Hays County Commissioners Court, visit its website.
