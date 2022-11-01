The General Election is on Nov. 8. Early voting began on Oct. 24 and will continue until Nov. 4. The University Star has compiled a guide for everything you'll need to know before heading to the polls in Hays County.
Voting Locations
All polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
*denotes polling locations open for early voting.
San Marcos
- *Broadway (Christus Trinity Clinic), 401 Broadway Street #A
- Brookdale San Marcos North, 1720 Old Ranch Road 12
- Calvary Baptist Church, 1906 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road
- Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos, 211 Lee Street
- Dunbar Center, 801 Martin Luther King Drive
- First Baptist Church San Marcos, 325 West McCarty Lane
- *Hays County Government Center, Conference Room, 712 South Stagecoach Trail
- *LBJ Student Center, Texas State University, 601 University Drive
- Promiseland Church, 1650 Lime Kiln Road
- San Marcos Fire Department Station #5, 100 Carlson Circle
- San Marcos Housing Authority / C.M. Allen Homes, 820 Sturgeon Drive
- San Marcos Public Library, 625 East Hopkins Street
- Sinai Pentecostal Church, 208 Laredo Street
- South Hays Fire Department Station #12, 8301 Ranch Road 12
- Stone Brook Seniors Community, 300 South Stagecoach Trail
Kyle
- *Arnold Transportation Building — HCISD Admin, 21009 Interstate 35 Frontage Road
- Austin Community College — Hays Campus, 1200 Kohlers Crossing
- *Kyle City Hall, 100 West Center Street
- *Live Oak Academy High School, 4820 Jack C. Hays Trail
- *Main Office, HCISD Transportation, 2385 High Road, Uhland
- Precinct 2 Office, Hays County, 5458 FM 2770
- Simon Middle School 3839 East FM 150
- Tobias Elementary School 1005 East FM 150
- Wallace Middle School 1500 West Center Street
- *Yarrington — Hays County Transportation Department, 2171 Yarrington Road
Buda
- *Buda City Hall — Multipurpose Room, 405 East Loop Street, Building 100
- Hays Hills Baptist Church, 1401 North FM 1626
- McCormick Middle School, 5700 Dacy Lane
- Southern Hills Church of Christ 3740 FM 967
- *Sunfield Station, 2610 Main Street
- Upper Campus, Buda Elementary School (Kunkel Room, historic school site), 300 North San Marcos Street
Wimberly
- Cypress Creek Church, 211 Stillwater Road
- *Texan Academy at Scudder — Gym, 400 Green Acres Drive
- VFW Post #6441, 401 Jacobs Well Road
- *Wimberley Community Center — Blanco Room, 14068 Ranch Road 12
Dripping Springs and Austin
- Belterra Centre, 151 Trinity Hills Drive, Austin
- Dripping Springs Ranch Park, 1042 Event Center Drive
- Henly Station #3, North Hays County Fire Rescue, 7520 Creek Road
- *Patriots’ Hall of Dripping Springs, 231 Patriots’ Hall Boulevard (3400 East US 290)
- *Precinct 4 Office, Hays County, 195 Roger Hanks Parkway
What's on the ballot:
The following local and state elections will be featured on ballots in San Marcos. For a view of the sample master ballot listing all races in Hays County, visit the Hays County election website.
Texas Governor
- Gregg Abbott (R)
- Beto O’Rourke (D)
- Mark Tippetts (L)
- Delilah Barrios (G)
Texas Lieutenant Governor
- Dan Patrick (R)
- Mike Collier (D)
- Shanna Steele (L)
Texas Attorney General
- Ken Paxton (R)
- Rochelle Mercedes Garza (D)
- Mark Ash (L)
Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Glenn Hegar (R)
- Janet T. Dudding (D)
- V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza (L)
Texas Commissioner of the General Land Office
- Dawn Buckingham (R)
- Jay Kleberg (D)
- Alfred Molison (G)
Texas Commissioner of Agriculture
- Susan Hays (D)
- Sid Miller (R)
Texas Railroad Commissioner
- Wayne Christian (R)
- Luke Warford (D)
- Jaime Andres Díez (L)
- Hunter Wayne Crow (G)
Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 3
- Debra Lehrmann (R)
- Erin A. Nowell (D)
- Thomas Edward Oxford (L)
Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 5
- Rebeca Huddle (R)
- Julia Maldonado (D)
Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 9
- Evan Young (R)
- Julia Maldonado (D)
Texas Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5
- Scott Walker (R)
- Dana Huffman (D)
Texas Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6
- Jesse F. McClure, III (R)
- Robert Johnson (D)
Texas Member, State Board of Education, District 5
- Perla Muñoz Hopkins (R)
- Rebecca Bell-Metereau (D)
Texas U.S. Representative District 35
- Dan McQueen (R)
- Greg Casar (D)
Texas State Senate District 21
- Julie Dahlberg (R)
- Judith Zaffirini (D)
- Arthur DiBianca (L)
TX State House, District 45
- Michelle Lopez (R)
- Erin Zwiener (D)
Texas Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals, Place 4
- Lesli R. Fitzpatrick (R)
- Rosa Lopez Theofanis (D)
Hays County District Attorney
- Mary Lou Keel (R)
- Kelly Higgins (D)
Hays County Judge
- Mark Jones (R)
- Ruben Becerra (D)
Judge, County Court-at-Law #1
- Robert Updegrove (R)
- Jimmy Alan Hall (D)
Judge, County Court-at-Law #3
- Dan O'Brien (R)
- Elaine Brown (D)
Hays County District Clerk
- Beverly Crumley (R)
- Avery Anderson (D)
Hays County Clerk
- Linda Duran (R)
- Elaine Cardenas (D)
Hays County Treasurer
- Britney Bolton Richey (R)
- Daphne Sanchez Tenorio (D)
San Marcos City Council, Place 2
- Atom Von Arndt (NP)
- Saul Gonzales (NP)
San Marcos City Council, Place 1
- Matthew Mendoza (NP)
- Maxfield Baker (NP)
City of San Marcos, Mayor
- Jane Hughson (NP)
- John Thomaides (NP)
City of San Marcos, Proposition A (vote for or against)
- An ordinance to eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement.
Eligibility
To qualify to vote in Hays County, residents must:
Be a U.S. citizen.
Be a resident of Hays County
Be 18 years old.
Not be a convicted felon.
Not be determined by a final judgment of a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
Editor's Note: The printed version of this story incorrectly stated that the election was on Nov. 2. Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. This mistake has been corrected for its online version.
