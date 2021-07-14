Governor-elect Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda of Nuevo León, Mexico, visited Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra on July 13 to discuss similarities and companionship between Texas and the Mexican state of Nuevo León. Judge Becerra also declared July 13 as Governor Samuel García Day.
García is from Monterrey, a city in Nuevo León with growing businesses and an industrial community similar to those of Hays County. García visited primarily to allow a select group of community members, along with Becerra, to recognize the ideas that tie the two countries together.
Gathering together at the Hays County Historic Courthouse, both Becerra and García answered questions regarding the similarities between Hays County, surrounding Texas cities and Nuevo León while also discussing future business partnerships and endeavors that could soon be coming to the area.
García says as Nuevo León grows, business partnerships between the two countries will promote more jobs and help small businesses, especially after COVID-19.
"I think that the economy of Nuevo León is going to flourish, obviously, after this COVID-19 [pandemic] eliminated lots of jobs," García says.
García explains partnerships with Nuevo León and small businesses in Hays County and its surrounding areas will better each country and minimize big corporation competition
"I think Texas and Nuevo León have the opportunity to show to the world we're a microsection that can compete with China, Asia and any other country in the world," García says. "I think that many small businesses have to advance in diversity, in home offices and change supplies, but also medium companies can return from Asia and establish in Texas as a headquarters ... and administer branches of the company but what you can have secured from Monterrey is that we have the best workforce in Mexico."
As for settling down and making Nuevo León representing offices in the area, García says Austin is an option for the first-ever office in a foreign country. García says he wishes this to happen after he officially assumes his role as governor.
