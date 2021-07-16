courthouse

The Hays County Historic Courthouse stands over the city, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in San Marcos.

 Douglas Smith

On July 17 the Hays County League of Women Voters will provide a public candlelight vigil to remember the legacy of U.S. Rep. John Lewis since his passing on July 17, 2020.

The vigil will being at 7:30 p.m. at the MLK-LBJ sculpture on 110 E. Martin Luther King Dr. in San Marcos, the only intersection of streets named after Martin Luther King Jr. and Lyndon Baines Johnson in the country. 

Lewis served as a house representative for the state of Georgia from 1987 until his death. During his time as a statesman he was also a civil rights activist. The League will honor Lewis for his "call on congress to pass critical legislation to protect the freedom to vote, end gerrymandering and his vision for a democracy that works for all."

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan voter outreach organization that strives to defend voters and the right to vote. 

