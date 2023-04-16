On March 28, the Hays County Commissioners Office approved the Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) production of a new Hays County animal center called the Hays County Pet Resource Center.
With production, management and medical services led by APA!, this new center will aid in alleviating the shelter crisis. This resource center is being built to support the pets, outdated shelter and staff. According to Hays County court staff, they are confident in ensuring that the pets will become a priority.
“What we're trying to do is partner with a well-known organization that understands don't kill, and that understands how to care for animals in a way that lessens their the rate of capture inside the facility,” Alexander Villalobos, Hays County chief of staff said.
While there is no official location yet, the team plans for the center to be centralized in Hays County to support the community. Once the center is stable, little hubs will be built around the county to further aid the animal needs.
The goal of the shelter is not only to educate citizens but to eliminate euthanization and prioritize finding the owners of lost pets.
“The whole goal is to number one, be a resource, educate and then promote overall no-kill for cats and dogs," Villalobos said. "We want to have an organization that has a huge network that can really can help facilitate and support the idea of locating these animals within people's homes and then obviously, mitigate any type of euthanasia for animals."
Many residents are excited about this news as it helps the overcrowded shelter. The county said that active voices within the community helped them in deciding the best course of action for the animals.
“The animal shelter is crazy overcrowded. I know it’s not the staff’s fault and I really hope something can be fixed. Dogs and cats deserve a home, but they aren’t for everyone.” Kathryn Jeanson, a San Marcos resident said.
The new shelter will not only alleviate the current shelter but can also support the staff that works with the overcrowding.
“Currently, the City of San Marcos has taken on quite a bit. We know that they're [at] overcapacity. We know they have a building that's outdated and that it's being used for what it's not intended for. And then also their staff needs support as well. And so, I think this is something that's been a long time coming.” Villalobos said.
While there is no solid plan for when the shelter is to be complete, the county is optimistic about positive results.
“The resource center sounds like it could help a ton of animals and even the community. The animals will be able to have more space and the staff can have more time to ensure the ones at the shelter have the attention they need,” Jeanson said.
Currently, the shelter is expected to be completed within three years.
Austin Pets Alive! was not immediately available for comment.
