The Hays County Sheriff’s Office arrested Red Room Social Lounge employee Milton Heyliger for manslaughter on Wednesday.
The arrest follows an investigation by San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) into the death of 24-year-old Emmett Worsham after he was denied entry to the club on Dec. 12.
According to a written statement sent to KXAN by the Red Room Lounge, witnesses said Worsham was threatening a woman outside the lounge and tried to force his way inside, skipping the line.
Heyliger denied entry to Worsham, resulting in an argument. Authorities say Heyliger struck Worsham multiple times, causing him to fall from an elevated sidewalk and sustain head injuries.
Worsham was transported to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle where he succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 19.
Heyliger was initially booked on account of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and released on bond, according to authorities. Following Worsham's death, SMPD issued a warrant for Heyliger's arrest for manslaughter.
Heyliger remains in Hays County Jail, and no bond has been set.
The University Star will provide updates as additional information becomes available.
