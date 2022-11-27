The search for the 21st head football coach at Texas State is on after Jake Spavital was fired after four straight losing seasons. The team finished with a 41-13 loss to Louisiana on Saturday and did not achieve bowl eligibility once under Spavital, going 13-35 in four seasons. 

The now former head football coach, Spavital originally came to Texas State with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach experience from West Virginia, California and Texas A&M. 

Texas State athletic director Don Coryell met with Jake Spavital this afternoon to inform him about the change in leadership to the program. 

"I strongly believe that Texas State Football can consistently win at a high level," Coryell said in a press release. "Our search for a new head football coach is underway, and we will move with the utmost speed and diligence. We are confident that we will find an excellent leader of men, a man of character, and a tremendous football coach to take us to unprecedented heights."

