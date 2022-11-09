*Results are complete, but unofficial.
Republican incumbent Walt Smith received 54.14%, (15,189) of the vote and will serve as a Hays County commissioner in Precinct 4 for four more years. The position serves Dripping Springs, Driftwood and part of Buda.
Independent candidate Susan Cook received 45.86% (12,865) of the vote. The local business owner ran against a big party candidate as an Independent in hopes of representing local members.
A Dripping Spring businessman, Smith worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture during the Bush administration and founded Texans United for Hunting and Fishing rights.
Smith’s platform is fighting for lowering property taxes, making roads and highways safer, public safety as a top priority, conservative budgets and strong local businesses. He previously served as the Republican Convention delegate for Hays County.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.