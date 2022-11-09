walt smith

Hays County Precinct 4 Commissioner Walt Smith (left) talks to voters Amara Magloire (left, center), Diana Barcenas (middle) and Audrey Cura-faz (right), Tuesday, Nov. 3,  2020, at the Performing Arts Center on Texas State's campus. Smith was campaigning for Sherriff Gary Cutler and Precinct 3 Commissioner Lon Shell.

Results are complete, but unofficial.

Republican incumbent Walt Smith received 54.14%, (15,189) of the vote and will serve as a Hays County commissioner in Precinct 4 for four more years. The position serves Dripping Springs, Driftwood and part of Buda.

Independent candidate Susan Cook received 45.86% (12,865) of the vote. The local business owner ran against a big party candidate as an Independent in hopes of representing local members.

A Dripping Spring businessman, Smith worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture during the Bush administration and founded Texans United for Hunting and Fishing rights.

Smith’s platform is fighting for lowering property taxes, making roads and highways safer, public safety as a top priority, conservative budgets and strong local businesses. He previously served as the Republican Convention delegate for Hays County.

