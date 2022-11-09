*Results are complete, but unofficial.
Jane Hughson has been reelected the mayor of San Marcos, receiving 62.76% of the vote. The runner-up, John Thomaides, received 37.24% of the vote.
Hughson was first elected mayor in 2018 and was reelected in 2020.
Thomaides was the mayor of San Marcos from 2016 to 2018. In the 2018 election, Thomaides ran against Hughson and lost.
Hughson served as a San Marcos City Council member for 10 years before running for mayor in 2018.
A native of San Marcos and a Southwest Texas State graduate, Hughson supports economic incentives for jobs, protection of rivers and environment and programs to assist small businesses.
Currently, Hughson serves on the Capital Area Economic Development District, the Capital Area Regional Transportation Planning Organization and Central Texas Clean Air Coalition policy committees.
