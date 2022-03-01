Vote

Polls for the 2022 Texas Primaries have closed. Nominated candidates will represent their respective parties in the Nov. 8 General Election. Follow along for live updates on Hays County election results: 

Update: 9:42 p.m. 

Democratic Party 

Hays County released its fourth update at 9:42 p.m. Voter turnout is 6.12% and the total number of Democratic ballots cast is 9,680. The University Star will provide a list of all races once the county releases complete, official results. Here’s what key races currently look like in Hays County: 

Claudia Andreana Zapata currently leads the U.S. Representative, District 21 (D) race in Hays County with 43.84%. Ricardo Villarreal follows with 25.14%. 

In Hays County, Greg Casar currently leads the U.S. Representative, District 25 (D) race with 59.64%. Eddie Rodriguez follows with 19.79%. 

For Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke leads as the Democratic candidate in Hays County with 93.63%. Joy Diaz follows with 3.30%. 

Mike Collier currently leads the Lieutenant Governor race in Hays County with 46.85%. Carla Brailey follows with 31.15%. 

In Hays County, Erin Zweiner leads as the State Representative, District 45 (D) race with 82.02%. Angela "Tiá Angie" Villescaz follows with 11.03%. 

For Hays County Judge, Ruben Becerra currently leads with 68.60% of votes. Brandon Burleson follows with 31.40%. 

Elaine Cárdenas currently leads the County Clerk race in Hays County with 74.15%. Edna R. Peterson follows with 25.85%. 

For Hays County Commissioner, Precinct 2 Michelle Gutierrez Cohen currently leads with 40.67%. Linda Aguilar Hawkins follows with 37.91%. 

Briana "Bri" Castillo currently leads the Hays County Democratic Party Chair race with 49.26%. Mark Trahan follows with 38.47%. 

Republican Party 

Hays County released its fourth update at 9:42 p.m. Voter turnout is 6.82% and the total number of Republican ballots cast is 10,787. The University Star will provide a list of all races once the county releases complete, official results. Here’s what key races currently look like in Hays County: 

Chip Roy currently leads the U.S. Representative, District 21 (R) race in Hays County with 78.20%. Robert Lowry follows with 8.20%. 

In Hays County, Michael Rodriguez currently leads the race for U.S. Representative, District 35 (R) with 23.31%. Dan McQueen follows with 16.86%. 

For Texas Governor, Greg Abbott currently leads in Hays County with 67.43%. Allen B. West follows with 16.01%. 

Dan Patrick leads the Lieutenant Governor race in Hays County with 76.72%. Zach Vance follows with 6.58%. 

In Hays County, Michelle M. Lopez leads the race for State Representative, District 45 (R) with 100%. 

For Hays County Judge, Mark Jones leads the race with 100%. 

Beverly Crumley leads the Hays County District Clerk race with 100%. 

In Hays County, Linda Duran leads the County Clerk race with 100%. 

For Hays County Commissioner, Precinct 2 (R), Mike Gonzalez leads the race with 61.06%. Andy Hentschke follows with 38.94%. 

Walt Smith leads the Hays County County Commissioner, Precinct 4 (R) race with 57.81%. Joe Bateman follows with 42.19%. 

In Hays County, Bob Parks leads the Republican Party Chair race with 58.79%. Laura Nunn follows with 41.21%. 

Update: 7:01 p.m. 

Democratic Party 

Hays County released its first update at 7:01 p.m. Voter turnout is 4.87% and the total number of Democratic ballots cast is 7,702. The University Star will provide a list of all races once the county releases complete, official results. Here’s what key races currently look like in Hays County: 

Claudia Andreana Zapata currently leads the U.S. Representative, District 21 (D) race in Hays County with 42.57%. Ricardo Villarreal follows with 25.78%. 

In Hays County, Greg Casar currently leads the U.S. Representative, District 25 (D) race with 58.09%. Eddie Rodriguez follows with 21.37%. 

For Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke leads as the Democratic candidate in Hays County with 94.32%. Joy Diaz follows with 3.02%. 

Mike Collier currently leads the Lieutenant Governor race in Hays County with 48.58%. Carla Brailey follows with 21.57%. 

In Hays County, Erin Zweiner leads as the State Representative, District 45 (D) race with 83.35%. Angela "Tiá Angie" Villescaz follows with 10%. 

For Hays County Judge, Ruben Becerra currently leads with 69.71% of votes. Brandon Burleson follows with 30.29%. 

Elaine Cárdenas currently leads the County Clerk race in Hays County with 74.42%. Edna R. Peterson follows with 25.58%. 

For Hays County Commissioner, Precinct 2 Michelle Gutierrez Cohen currently leads with 40.36%. Linda Aguilar Hawkins follows with 37.98%. 

Briana "Bri" Castillo currently leads the Hays County Democratic Party Chair race with 47.69%. Mark Trahan follows with 40.76%. 

Republican Party 

Hays County released its first update at 7:01 p.m. Voter turnout is 5.32% and the total number of Republican ballots cast is 8,411. The University Star will provide a list of all races once the county releases complete, official results. Here’s what key races currently look like in Hays County: 

Chip Roy currently leads the U.S. Representative, District 21 (R) race in Hays County with 78.70%. Robert Lowry follows with 7.89%. 

In Hays County, Michael Rodriguez currently leads the race for U.S. Representative, District 35 (R) with 23.15%. Dan McQueen follows with 17.30%. 

For Texas Governor, Greg Abbott currently leads in Hays County with 69.19%. Don Huffines follows with 8.22%. 

Dan Patrick leads the Lieutenant Governor race in Hays County with 77.39%. Zach Vance follows with 6.47%. 

In Hays County, Michelle M. Lopez leads the race for State Representative, District 45 (R) with 100%. 

For Hays County Judge, Mark Jones leads the race with 100%. 

Beverly Crumley leads the Hays County District Clerk race with 100%. 

In Hays County, Linda Duran leads the County Clerk race with 100%. 

For Hays County Commissioner, Precinct 2 (R), Mike Gonzalez leads the race with 60.67%. Andy Hentschke follows with 39.33%. 

Walt Smith leads the Hays County County Commissioner, Precinct 4 (R) race with 58.17%. Joe Bateman follows with 41.83%. 

In Hays County, Bob Parks leads the Republican Party Chair race with 59.34%. Laura Nunn follows with 40.66%. 

