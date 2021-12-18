Texas State men’s basketball (9-2) dominated the Paul Quinn Tigers (8-1) 75-36 Monday afternoon to push its winning streak to eight.
Texas State’s 30 points from threes and its 32 points in the paint proved to be too much for the Tigers.
The Bobcats broke the all-time block record during Monday’s matchup. The ‘Cats recorded 14 blocks with the previous record being 11. Senior forward Nighael Ceaser had the most with five.
Three Bobcats finished with double-figure points. Sophomore guard Dylan Dawson (15 PTS, 5-7 FGS, 4-6 3PTS, 1-1 FTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL) led the way while Ceaser (12 PTS, 5-6 FGS, 2-3 FTS, 7 REB, 5 BLK, 2 AST, 2 STL) and senior guard Mason Harrell (10 PTS, 4-5 FGS, 2-2 3PTS, 3 AST, 1 BLK) followed. Dawson led all scorers.
Texas State’s defense held the Tigers to 12-54 (22.2%) shooting from the field and 0-10 from behind the arc. The Tigers were only able to generate one assist all afternoon.
Senior forward Isiah Small opened up the game with a three-pointer during the Bobcats’ first possession. The game stayed relatively close until the ‘Cats hit back-to-back three-pointers to give them a 32-20 lead with under two minutes to play in the first half. This was capped off with a buzzer-beating layup by Ceaser to push the lead to 14 right before the end of the half.
The Tigers narrowed its deficit to 10 after four quick points to open up the second half. The Bobcats answered with a six-point run of its own that was snapped by a made free throw from senior forward Spencer McElway.
The Bobcats came out of halftime on defense in a 1-2-2 full-court press that made it difficult for the Tigers to get into its half-court offense.
Texas State pulled away after going on a 19-point run midway through the second half that lasted until the 06:35 mark. Junior forward Trevoin Shaw ended the drought, going 1-2 from the free-throw line. Sophomore forward Nate Lacewell closed the game with a three-pointer to give the ‘Cats a commanding 39-point lead.
Sophomore guard Bruce Scott (8 PTS, 3-7 FGS, 2-4 FTS, 2 REB, 3 STL) led the Tigers in scoring.
Next up, Texas State will travel to face the University of Houston in its final non-conference game at 7 p.m. on Dec. 22 at Fertitta Center. The game will air on ESPN+.
