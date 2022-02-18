calebasberry.app

Texas State senior guard Caleb Asberry (5) looks for an open teammate to pass the ball to during a game against Appalachian State, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 68-66.

Texas State men’s basketball (18-6 overall, 9-3 Sun Belt) is set to host the Little Rock Trojans (8-15 overall, 3-8 Sun Belt) Saturday afternoon in hopes of winning its seventh straight.

Texas State, the number one team in the Sun Belt, leads the all-time series against Little Rock 11-8. The ‘Cats are 11-1 at home this season and hold a 6-3 home record against the Trojans.

The Bobcats defeated the Trojans 69-59 in their previous matchup on Jan. 20. Senior guard Caleb Asberry finished with a game-high 19 points on 5-11 shooting from the field and 7-7 shooting from the free-throw line. He also tallied eight rebounds, one assist and a steal.

Texas State is coming off a six-game winning streak, defeating Arkansas State in its most recent win on Thursday 84-67. Senior guard Mason Harrell led the way, finishing with 21 points, two assists and a steal. Senior forward Isiah Small followed with 19 points, six rebounds, five steals, one assist and a block. Asberry and senior guard Shelby Adams added 14 and 13 points apiece.

Little Rock dropped its previous game to UTA 85-70. Junior forward Myron Gardner had a game-high 24 points. The 6-foot-6 forward also recorded 11 rebounds and a block.

The game will begin at 4 p.m. on Feb. 19 at Strahan Arena. The game will air on ESPN+.

