Texas State senior forward Nighael Ceaser (22) shoots a floater over UT Arlington graduate forward Lazaro Rojas (12), Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 58-53.

Texas State men’s basketball (13-6 overall, 4-3 Sun Belt) will host the Appalachian State Mountaineers (14-9 overall, 8-2 Sun Belt) Thursday evening as the team looks to secure a back-to-back win. 

The Bobcats are coming off a 58-53 home win over UTA where the ‘Cats had its largest crowd of the season. Senior guard Caleb Asberry finished as the Bobcats’ leading scorer with 15 points on 5-10 shooting from the field and 4-8 from three-point range. He also recorded four rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Texas State leads the all-time series against Appalachian State 8-7. The ‘Cats are 8-1 at home this season and are 5-2 when hosting the Mountaineers. The Bobcats fell to the Mountaineers 76-73 in overtime in their previous matchup.

Appalachian State is on a six-game win streak and is currently at the top of the Sun Belt Conference. Junior forward Donovan Gregory (23 PTS, 8-13 FGS, 7-11 FTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL) led Appalachian State in its 72-57 win over Little Rock on Saturday. Senior guard Adrian Delph added 19 points, nine rebounds, one assist, one block and a steal.

Delph is the team’s leading scorer at 17.2 points per game on 43.6% shooting from the field and 39.9% from behind the arc.

The game will begin at 7 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Strahan Arena. The game will air on ESPN+.

