After opening the season with a 1-2 record, the defending Sun Belt Conference Champions have rounded into form and now sit at 5-2 on the year. The Bobcats look to build off their four-game win streak in the friendly confines of Strahan Arena when they face the University of Denver (3-6) on Sunday.
Texas State’s last tilt featured a comeback victory after being down 38-26 at halftime to the Rice University Owls. Senior guard Mason Harrell took over in the second frame as he dropped 20 of the Bobcats’ 54 second-half points on the way to an 80-69 win.
The ability to get to the charity stripe proved to be the difference for the ‘Cats. Texas State finished the game with 22 made free throws to Rice’s seven.
Harrell led the team with 24 points on the day, including seven made freebies. Senior guard Caleb Asberry put up 20 of his own points, but also chipped in nine rebounds and four steals in an effort to make up for the absence of senior forward Isiah Small.
Denver, on the other hand, suffered a comeback defeat in its last contest against the University of Wyoming. After leading 41-38 at the half, Denver gave up a 30-16 run that left them in an 11 point hole at 68-57. It couldn’t manage to dig its way out and lost the match 77-64.
Senior forward Michael Henn was Denver’s top scorer with 19 points. Sophomore guard Jordan Johnson was the only other Pioneer in double-digits with 11 points, while junior guard K.J. Hunt added eight points and also snagged seven boards.
Texas State owns a 2-1 all-time record against the Pioneers with their last game being another comeback win. On Dec. 19, 2020, the Bobcats erased a 19 point half-time deficit to win the game 70-68. Asberry scored a career-high 28 points that night to lead the ‘Cats to victory.
Good defense and the opportunistic offense have been a major factor in Texas State’s win streak. The Bobcats had more points off turnovers than their opponent in each of the last four games and they’ll look to do the same against Denver.
The game will tip-off at 1 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Strahan Arena in San Marcos. The game will air on ESPN+.
