*Results are complete, but unofficial.
Democrat Michelle Gutierrez Cohen has won 60.81%, (10,847) of votes for County Commissioner, Precinct 2. The precinct covers most of Kyle and parts of east Buda.
The seat was previously held by Republican Mark Jones for 12 years, who ran for Hays County Judge this election cycle and unofficially lost to Democrat incumbent Ruben Becerra.
Cohen's opponent, Republican Mike Gonzalez, received 39.19% of the vote (6,991). The former two-term mayor of Kyle, who was endorsed by the Hays County Law Enforcement Association, according to his website, ran in hopes of using his vast government experience to give citizens economic freedom and operate a limited government.
Cohen, a grassroots organizer from Kyle, is the founder of the Hays Latinos United, an organization that supplied COVID-19 relief to underserved communities in the county. She is determined to fight for equality, improved health opportunities and access for underserved communities as now county commissioner.
