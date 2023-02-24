Classes for Goodnight Middle School have been canceled for the rest of the day after a vehicle collision resulted in a student death Friday morning.
According to the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD), at approximately 8:30 a.m. a report of a collision was made. It was later communicated through a school resource officer that a vehicle struck a 11-year-old student in the drop off lane at the middle school's parking lot.
Justice of the Peace Maggie Moreno, who responded to the scene, pronounced the student deceased.
Michael Cardona, superintendent of San Marcos CISD, addressed the community in a press release stating it is a devastating loss and that resources will be available to those impacted.
"We appreciate your continued prayers and support for the family and the San Marcos CISD community impacted by this tragic incident. All secondary counselors are on site to assist students and staff during this difficult time," Cardona said in the statement.
Rob Fitch, SMTX emergency coordinator, said the process has been slow but parents have been patient with the pickup process.
Goodnight Middle School students will be picked up at San Marcos High School Student Activity Center located behind the high school. Students who ride the bus will be provided with routes later today.
According to SMCISD, students and staff are safe.
