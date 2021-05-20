21-year-old Harper Garlitos, was last seen in in San Marcos on May 10, driving his silver 2003 Toyota Tundra pickup truck with Texas license plate number AG34506.
Garlitos was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans.
Anyone with information regarding Garlitos’ whereabouts may contact the San Marcos Police Department at (512) 753-2108, or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.
The University Star will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
