Trigger Warning: This article contains discussion of suicide.
The search for missing Texas State student Harper Garlitos has ended after a body thought to be that of Garlitos was found, according to a statement issued by Texas EquuSearch.
21-year-old Garlitos was a sophomore at Texas State. According to a Facebook post by Ginger Sandlin, Garlitos' mother, Garlitos lived with Autism and died by suicide.
"He fought hard for so long and wanted so many things that were just out of his reach. He was so loved but it wasn’t enough," Sandlin says in her post. "There are so many things we as a society need to get better, to do better. Acceptance of those who are different, mental health awareness, seeing disabilities for what they truly are, continuing to honor those disabilities and differences as young people move into adulthood."
Sandlin asks for prayers for individuals struggling to live with Autism and mental illness.
Authorities say Garlitos was last seen on May 10 near Target and Academy Sports & Outdoors on Barnes Drive in San Marcos.
While the found body is suspected to be Garlitos, Texas EquuSearch says medical authorities and law enforcement investigators will still confirm identification.
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. The hotline is available 24/7 and offers free, confidential support. A virtual online chat is available.
The Crisis Text Line also offers 24/7 support for anyone in a crisis. Individuals can text HOME to 741741 for help.
For information on Asperger and Autism awareness and resources visit The Asperger/Autism Network (AANE).
