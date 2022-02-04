University Police Chief Matthew Carmichael spoke with Student Government at its meeting on Jan. 28
Carmichael was formally the chief of police at the University of Oregon where he served since 2016. He has over 37 years in law enforcement. Carmichael was hired by Texas State following a nationwide search and officially began his new position on Jan. 10.
During his meeting with Student Government, Carmichael expressed his excitement for his new position and seeing students on campus full time. In a statement released to the university a few weeks prior to the meeting when Carmichael officially took his new position, he said Texas State already feels like home.
“After many visits to Texas State over the years and now having the opportunity to meet members of the campus community through the search process, this truly feels like coming home for me,” Carmichael said.
While the new chief was eager to meet with Student Government, he postponed speaking on the specifics of his goals at Texas State and focused on how his overarching goal is to have students use police as a resource and to serve all members of the community.
Student Government Vice President Quintin Lorenz expressed his frustrations with attendance during the meeting as 15 people were absent, and the agenda had to be adjusted accordingly.
Student Government meetings are held every Monday at 7 p.m. in the LBJ Teaching Theatre and are streamed via Zoom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.