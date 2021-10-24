georgiastate4

Texas State senior defensive lineman Caeveon Patton (88) pushes back a Georgia State player during the third quarter of the game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Center Parc Stadium. The Bobcats lost 16-28.

Texas State football (2-5 overall) lost its fifth game of the season against the Georgia State Panthers (3-4 overall) 28-16 on Oct. 23.

The Bobcats came into the game as the clear underdogs and ended the game with what was originally expected.

Texas State started the game off strong with a 12 play 39-yard drive that was capped off with a 41-yard field goal from sophomore kicker Seth Keller.

The Bobcats put another scoring drive together with a 10 play 50-yard drive that, again, ended in a 41-yard field goal from Keller, giving Texas State a lead of 6-0.

georgiastate2

Texas State sophomore punter Seamus O'Kelly (99) punts the ball back to Georgia State during the second half of the game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Center Parc Stadium. The Bobcats lost 16-28.

The Texas State defense was solid early in the first quarter, but Georgia State made a seven play 99-yard drive that led to an 18-yard rushing touchdown by senior running back Jamyest Williams. Senior placekicker Noel Ruiz earned Georgia State an extra point, putting the Panthers up 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Georgia State extended its lead to 14-6 after a three play 53-yard drive was capped off by a 35-yard passing touchdown from junior quarterback Darren Grainger to sophomore receiver Jamari Thrash.

Texas State answered back with a 12 play 69-yard drive that ended in an eight-yard rushing touchdown from junior quarterback Brady McBride. Keller scored the Bobcats an extra point, making the score 14-13. 

georgiastate3

Texas State sophomore quarterback Brady McBride (2) runs around Georgia  State defenders to find an open teammate upfield, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Center Parc Stadium. The Bobcats lost 16-28.

The touchdown resulted in a dead period where no team scored until the third quarter.

Offensively the Panthers stopped the scoring drought for both teams with a seven play 67-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a 28-yard touchdown rush by Williams, his second rushing touchdown of the game.

The Bobcats failed to get the ball into the end-zone of their opponents’ territory throughout the game including an 11 play 66-yard drive that ended with another 31-yard field goal from Keller.

The final score of the game came when Georgia State had an 11 play 75-yard touchdown drive that was capped off with a 27-yard reception by senior tight end Aubry Payne.

georgiastate1

The Texas State defense stops a Georgia State running back as he carries the ball upfield, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Center Parc Stadium. The Bobcats lost 16-28.

Georgia State was able to run the ball at will on the Texas State defense with a total of 298 yards and two rushing touchdowns. In comparison, the Bobcats only had 123 yards and one rushing touchdown.

McBride couldn’t seem to get comfortable in the pocket being sacked three times and hurried six times, while Grainger was only hurried three times.

McBride ended the game 27-47 with 255 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. McBride was also the leading rusher for the Bobcats with 17 attempts and 78 yards for an average of 2.7 yards a carry.

Texas State will return to action on the road versus the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at 11 a.m. on Oct. 30 at Cajun Field. The game will air on ESPN+.

Support Student Media

Journalism is an act of civic responsibility. We see our work as a public service that is necessary for a community to thrive because knowledge is empowering. If you enjoyed this story, please consider helping us "Defend the First Amendment" by donating today!

Load comments