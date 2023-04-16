On April 6, Hays County corrections officer Isaiah Garcia was booked into Comal County Jail for the charge of deadly conduct from a firearm against Joshua Wright.
The incident took place on Dec. 12 when Wright, a Hays County Jail pretrial inmate, was fatally shot six times in the back by Garcia at Ascension Seton Hays Hospital.
According to the press release from the Hays County District Attorney's office, Garcia's charge is described as a third-degree felony with a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. Garcia's body camera footage from the incident was then shown to a grand jury of 12.
"After hearing the evidence, the grand jury determined that the offense of deadly conduct was the most appropriate charge," Kelly Higgins, the Hays County district attorney, said. "We would like to thank the Texas Rangers for their prompt and thorough investigation."
According to a press release from the Hays County Sheriff's Office, it respects and honors the criminal justice process. This includes the indictment against Garcia.
"The Hays County Sheriff's Office again offers its deepest sympathies to the Wright family," the Hays County Sheriff's office said. "It is our sincere hope that all of the citizens of Hays County can come together to foster peace in our community."
Garcia's bond was set to $25,000. According to the Caldwell/Hays Examiner, Garcia received a "no-cost" person recognizance bond and was released.
