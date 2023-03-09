On March 8, the student led organization ParkTXST, held a rally at the Undergraduate Admissions Center (UAC) Arch followed by a marched to President Kelly Damphousse's office to deliver a number of petitions.
During the rally, Catching Valentinis-Dee, president of ParkTXST and a geography urban & regional planning senior, delivered a speech in which he listed issues with the current parking system and potential solutions for those flaws.
One of the main focuses of ParkTXST is the cost students, some of which are financially insecure, have to pay for either parking passes or for parking tickets.
"Because those of you who don't know, [in] San Marcos, you get a parking ticket over there you'll be charged $20, get a parking ticket here, you'll be charged at least $40," Valentinis-Dee said.
After Valentinis-Dee's speech, the rally began a march from the UAC Arch toward the J.C Kellam Administration Building to deliver the petitions, which were signed by 4561 students, to the office of President Kelly Damphousse.
When the ParkTXST rally arrived to deliver the petitions, Damphousse was not in his office, but he mentioned parking in a tweet hours before the ParkTXST rally.
"I'm always impressed by how much parking is available here," Damphousse said on Twitter.
After delivering the petitions, and a note for Damphousse to executive assistant Mary Ann Mendoza, Valentinis-Dee indicated that submitting the petitions was just a step for his organization, and ParkTXST would continue advocating for improvements in on campus parking going forward.
To keep up with future ParkTXST events, follow them on Instagram at ParkTXST, or TikTok at ParkTXST.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.