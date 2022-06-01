Part of the northbound I-35 frontage road in San Marcos will be closed between Flores Street and River Road until August, according to an announcement from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) on May 30.
As a detour, drivers can briefly get on I-35 and take Exit 205 to get back on the frontage road.
The closure is part of TxDOT's I-35 at Hwy. 123 project, which includes reconstruction of existing I-35 mainlanes and the bridge over South Hwy. 123 and Guadalupe Street.
According to a description on My35's website, "the project will reverse and relocate several entrance/exit ramps, and add extended entrance/exit lanes along the mainlanes and frontage roads between SH 80 and RM 12."
