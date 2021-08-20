trauth

Texas State University President Denise Trauth speaks with student Ethan Pena Sept. 30, 2019, at the Student Government Roundtable in the LBJ Ballroom.

Texas State University President Denise Trauth announced she will retire from her role on May 31, 2022.

Trauth has served as university president since 2002. Prior to joining the university, she was provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Throughout Trauth's presidency, the university was designated as a Texas Emerging Research University and became a federal Hispanic Serving Institution. 

In 2020, Trauth implemented changes to the organizational structure of diversity, equity and inclusion at Texas State after years of student activists demanding the university to address the racial issues present on campus. 

Efforts led by Black students also influenced university changes during Trauth's presidency including the establishment of an African American Studies minor. 

The Texas State University System seeks to conduct an inclusive, national search for the university's next president. 

Support Student Media

Journalism is an act of civic responsibility. We see our work as a public service that is necessary for a community to thrive because knowledge is empowering. If you enjoyed this story, please consider helping us "Defend the First Amendment" by donating today!

Load comments