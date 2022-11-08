Sam Mano Amiga Marijuana

Mano Amiga Communications Director Samantha Benavides speaks at City Hall after the organization presented a petition to decriminalize marijuana in San Marcos to City Council, Tuesday, June 2, 2022.

Proposition A, the ordinance that will end arrests and citations for up to four ounces of marijuana in San Marcos, has passed with an 81.84% vote 'for' the proposition. 

 Social justice groups Mano Amiga and Ground Game Texas worked in conjunction with local volunteers over the last several months to acquire the over 4,000 signatures required to secure proposition A’s place on the November ballot. 

 The ordinance will not expunge arrest records regarding position of marijuana but will no longer allow police officers to use the smell of marijuana as probable cause for a search.  

 According to Samantha Benavides, director of communications for Mano Amiga, the passing of proposition A is just the beginning.  

 “This is just the beginning, this campaign is about so much more than the policy itself it’s about showing our community the power they hold as a collective,” Benavidez said. “We are hopeful that policy change on marijuana enforcement might just be the first step in fundamentally reassessing how we treat drug possession in Hays County.”

