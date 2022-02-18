Texas State graduate infielder Dani Elder (2) watches the ball after making contact during the home opener against the University of Oregon, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats lost 3-7.
The first run scored in 2022 at Bobcat Softball Stadium was by a Duck, but the Bobcats were not far behind when graduate infielderDani Elderdropped a hit over Oregon senior infielderRachel Cidto bring sophomore utilityAnna Joneshome from second base to tie the game at one in the bottom of the fourth.
The score would not remain tied for long when in the next frame, the Ducks grabbed two more runs to take the lead 1-3. The Bobcats wouldn’t be able to respond at the bottom of the fifth, but they didn’t give up.
“I was proud of the way they battled,” Texas State Softball Head CoachRicci Woodardsaid. “Last weekend I didn’t feel like we battled when we got down three to one. This game I felt like we continued to battle until the very end … I was [just] proud of the way we came out and played seven innings tonight.”
1 of 8
Texas State sophomore infielder Claire Ginder (8) swings at a pitch from a Duck during the home opener against the University of Oregon, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats lost 3-7.
Texas State senior catcher Caitlyn Rogers (13) readies up to make a run for third base during the home opener against the University of Oregon, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats lost 3-7.
Texas State graduate infielder Dani Elder (2) watches the ball after making contact during the home opener against the University of Oregon, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats lost 3-7.
Texas State sophomore pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) winds up to pitch the ball during the home opener against the University of Oregon, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats lost 3-7.
Texas State senior catcher Cat Crenek (00) eyes the base before advancing to third during the home opener against the University of Oregon, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats lost 3-7.
Texas State sophomore pitcher Karsen Pierce (16) pitches to ball to a Duck batter during the home opener against the University of Oregon, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats lost 3-7.
Texas State sophomore utility Anna Jones (14) slides into home base before the Duck catcher can tag her out during the home opener against the University of Oregon, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats lost 3-7.
Texas State sophomore infielder Claire Ginder (8) swings at a pitch from a Duck during the home opener against the University of Oregon, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats lost 3-7.
Vanessa Buentello
Texas State senior catcher Caitlyn Rogers (13) readies up to make a run for third base during the home opener against the University of Oregon, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats lost 3-7.
Vanessa Buentello
Texas State softball team celebrates after retiring the inning during the home opener against the University of Oregon, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats lost 3-7.
Vanessa Buentello
Texas State graduate infielder Dani Elder (2) watches the ball after making contact during the home opener against the University of Oregon, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats lost 3-7.
Vanessa Buentello
Texas State sophomore pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) winds up to pitch the ball during the home opener against the University of Oregon, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats lost 3-7.
Vanessa Buentello
Texas State senior catcher Cat Crenek (00) eyes the base before advancing to third during the home opener against the University of Oregon, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats lost 3-7.
Vanessa Buentello
Texas State sophomore pitcher Karsen Pierce (16) pitches to ball to a Duck batter during the home opener against the University of Oregon, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats lost 3-7.
Vanessa Buentello
Texas State sophomore utility Anna Jones (14) slides into home base before the Duck catcher can tag her out during the home opener against the University of Oregon, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats lost 3-7.
Vanessa Buentello
In the top of the sixth, the Ducks reached home on two errors that extended their lead to four, 5-1. The Bobcats in the bottom of the frame were able to recover two runs with an RBI double from junior infielderSara Vanderfordand an RBI single from senior catcher Caitlyn Rogers.
Woodard knows teams like Oregon are the type of teams Texas State will see in the postseason and in order to compete for championships, the Bobcats must familiarize themselves with an opponent like the Ducks.
“That’s a team we have to be able to beat when we get to May and June when we get to regionals and super regionals,” Woodard said. “There’s no reason we can’t, so we just gotta keep working on getting better.”
The Bobcats would not be able to recover from their deficit as the Ducks scored two more runs in the top of the seventh to defeat the Bobcats with a final score of 3-7.
Texas State will be in Houston this weekend, Feb. 19-20, where it'll play four games in the University of Houston Tournament. The Bobcats will play theirfirst gameof the tournament on Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. against theMcNeese StateCowgirls at Cougar Softball Stadium.
Journalism is an act of civic responsibility. We see our work as a public service that is necessary for a community to thrive because knowledge is empowering. If you enjoyed this story, please consider helping us "Defend the First Amendment" by donating today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.